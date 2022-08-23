Derry Rose Áine Morrison takes to Rose of Tralee stage tonight

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night, Monday, 18 Roses were on stage with host Daithi O Se and the final 15 Roses will appear tonight, including Áine.

Áine is 25-years-old and recently received a Postgraduate Diploma in Physician Associate Studies and a Bachelors Degree in Biomedical Science. In addition to science, she has a strong interest in music and loves volunteering and travelling.

Speaking to the Journal following her selection as the Derry Rose, Áine told how her family ‘has always watched and loved the Rose of Tralee.’

Derry Rose Aine Morrison.

“It’s always on at the end of the summer so I always remember playing in the street and my mammy shouting to us that it was on. We used to pick our favourite by who had the nicest dress!

“I applied in 2020 and, of course, that year it was cancelled. I had just finished my postgrad when the applications opened for this year and it seemed like the perfect time to do it. So I applied and didn’t tell anyone until I got through to the Derry selection.”

Aine said she had ‘what I can only describe as an out of body experience when they called my name’. “The person beside me was pushing me and my mammy was shouting ‘Oh my God’! It was so exciting! People say often that this is a dream come true but it really is. I have always watched it thinking ‘I want to be one of those girls’ and now I am going to be one of those girls. It’s just amazing and I’m so buzzing for it.”

She continued: “I don’t care if I win or lose, I’m just so happy to be known as the Derry Rose. I’m going to throw my self at every opportunity and have a brilliant time, that’s all I can do.

“I’m so proud to represent Derry, I love this city so much.”

Donegal Rose Katie McAleer took to the stage on Monday night and spoke of her love for her county. There’s a strong North West representation in this year’s contest as Matthew Crampsey, a member of the band ‘Ceol’ also performed on stage with his bandmates on Monday night.