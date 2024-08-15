Derry rose Darcy Taylor favourite to be crowned Rose of Tralee with Donegal’s Niamh Shevlin among front-runners

By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Derry Rose Darcy Taylor is currently favourite with two leading bookmakers to be crowned the Rose of Tralee.

The 25-year-old Bellaghy native is front-runner with both BoyleSports (11/4) and Paddy Power (5/2).

The Donegal rose Niamh Shevlin, from Glenswilly, who is one half of world champion Irish dancing duo the Shevlin twins, meanwhile, is also being hotly-tipped to take the laurels at the festival in the Dome in North Kerry on Tuesday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is second favourite with Paddy Power (11/2) and fourth favourite with BoyleSports (13/2).

Derry Rose Darcy TaylorDerry Rose Darcy Taylor
Derry Rose Darcy Taylor

The festival gets under way on Friday with presenters Dáithí Ó’Sé and Kathryn Thomas welcoming 32 roses on stage who will bid to follow New York rose Roísín Wiley onto the winners’ roster.

Read More
Derry Rose of Tralee reflects on 'time of her life' during competition and encou...

Darcy is bidding to score a first ever victory for County Derry and is no stranger to the lights and cameras with a Masters in Broadcast Media and Production on her CV and experience working for BBC Radio Foyle.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “With media experience on her resumé Derry girl and current favourite Darcy Taylor could be a natural on the big stage, but we’ll have a keen eye on Tipperary Rose Tara Brady as she’s been well supported in the past 24 hours.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Donegal Rose Niamh ShevlinDonegal Rose Niamh Shevlin
Donegal Rose Niamh Shevlin

Ahead of the festivities Darcy said: “I'm really looking forward to meeting all the fantastic Roses and hearing their wonderful stories. My philosophy, which I encourage all young girls to follow, is in the words of the great Seamus Heaney: ‘We should keep our feet on the ground to signify nothing is beneath us, but we should always lift up our eyes to say nothing is beyond us’.”

Derry Rose Aine Morrison blooms on stage as Rose of Tralee comes to a close

Related topics:DerryDonegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.