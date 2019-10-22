Derry’s Emma White is a big ‘Tik Tok’ hit

The sky really is the limit for Derry girl Emma White, who is gaining quite the following online.

You may have seen Emma in the ‘Journal’ a few weeks ago after she was offered a place at Emil Dale Academy to study musical theatre and drama.

While that was impressive enough, it has now emerged that Emma has reached 50 thousand followers on the social media platform ‘Tiktok’

Tiktok is a global social media platform where users can make short video clips and post them for the world to view. Emma (17) posts regular singing videos to the platform that last up to 30 seconds per video. She has racked up over two million views across all her videos, with over 700 thousand likes combined.

She also uploads full cover songs to YouTube and said she would continue to post there also.

Emma told the ‘Journal how she started posting regularly to Tiktok over a year ago and she also has the verification tick by her name.

She ‘cannot wait’ to celebrate her success with friends and family when she returns home to Derry from training for the Hallowe’en break.

Emma is among a select group of young thespians and aspiring musical theatre performers to have successfully made it onto the Emil Dale academy’s rolls. She has been immersed in the local performing arts scene in Derry from an early age and is a former pupil of the McGinley School of Music and the Foyle School of Speech and Drama.