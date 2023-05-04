Salon manager, Leonie Sheehan, is also in the running to be named Manager of the Year.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold the UK’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

Atelier Hair, a luxury, sustainable salon in Derry's Ebrington site, opened its doors just three years ago and has since impressed with their skills and experience in the hairdressing industry. The team submitted an attention-grabbing entry detailing their contributions to their career success to date. After an intensive judging process, the team will attend the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held on Monday 3 July 2023, at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Atelier Hair Derry

Founder and Creative Director, Ronan Stewart said: “We are incredibly honored to have reached the finals of these highly respected industry awards. We’re up against some top salons, we just hope the judges can see our drive and passion. Winning this award would not only be fantastic for the salon and team but also for our city as a whole, demonstrating that great success can be achieved right here at home.

“We’re also so proud of our manager Leonie to be short-listed, no-one deserves this more than her.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards said: “HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand. Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries. To make the shortlist for these categories, nominees need to demonstrate excellence in all areas, from training and team initiatives to customer service and a commitment to the industry. Atelier hair should feel incredibly proud to

have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.”

A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event, which was launched in 1998 and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI&GUY and Lee Stafford.