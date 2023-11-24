Reuben Conor and John Elliott

The ceremony was hosted by Mr Frank Mitchell in Cultra. Reuben won the award after his amazing work and devotion to Translink and promoting the message of Road safety. Reuben also has his own YouTube channel where on it he records and puts together videos of the Translink busses and trains. Doing this, Reuben has become a familiar face to a lot of the bus drivers in Derry.

Ruben also promotes positive relationships towards bus drivers within the community, doing so he sets a good example for the young people of Derry. Mr Allan Young manager of Translink Foyle Street presented Reuben with a bag of goodies and an all-day family ticket for travel through out Northern Ireland.