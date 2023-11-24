Derry school boy celebrates the win of prestigious award
The ceremony was hosted by Mr Frank Mitchell in Cultra. Reuben won the award after his amazing work and devotion to Translink and promoting the message of Road safety. Reuben also has his own YouTube channel where on it he records and puts together videos of the Translink busses and trains. Doing this, Reuben has become a familiar face to a lot of the bus drivers in Derry.
Ruben also promotes positive relationships towards bus drivers within the community, doing so he sets a good example for the young people of Derry. Mr Allan Young manager of Translink Foyle Street presented Reuben with a bag of goodies and an all-day family ticket for travel through out Northern Ireland.
Mrs Ciara Deane Principal of St Josephs Boys school said: “Reuben is an outstanding pupil who fosters positive relationships with all staff and peers. He is an excellent ambassador for the school, and he makes me smile every day. We are truly blessed that he has chosen St. Josephs boys School, first choice for boys.”