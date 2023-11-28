Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Good Relations Team hosted a ‘Let’s Talk’ event last week to give school students the opportunity to discuss politics with local councillors.

All political parties and independents elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council were represented on the day.

The event, hosted in the Waterfoot Hotel, saw local secondary school students from a range of local schools challenge councillors and express their own views on topics such as Stormont, Language, Refugees and Asylum Seekers and Transgenderism.

Opened by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue, the event was chaired by broadcaster Mark Carruthers. Students also had a chance to give instant feedback on questions being posed through electronic voting which was co-ordinated by Peter Osborne.

Approximately 60 students from St Columb’s College, St Brigid’s College, Foyle College, Thornhill College, Lisneal College and Oakgrove Integrated College joined local councillors at the event.

The ‘Let’s Talk’ event was designed to encourage debate and allow the students to learn about the policies and works of different political parties and independent members of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Logue, said: “I would like to thank all of you pupils, your teachers and schools for committing to attending here today and taking the opportunity to learn more about local politicians and local politics. This will give you a great insight into the work of an elected representative and what you can do to influence those decisions which affect you.”

Angela Askin, Good Relations Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council thanked funders and participants at the event, which took place on Friday 24th November saying: “We were delighted to see the level of engagement and thought-provoking discussions initiated from our local school students at the event last week. We love organising and delivering this event every year as it is always fantastic to hear the thoughts and opinions of our future generations with regards to local politics and how our Council works. We’d like to thank everyone who helped facilitate this event, as well as Mark Carruthers and Peter Osbourne who bring out some brilliant debates and conversations. It was brilliant to get instant feedback on the thoughts of the pupils on various topics and subjects.”

The event was funded by the Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

Students at Derry City and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Team Let's Talk event. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.11.23

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue addresses the students at the opening of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Team Let's Talk event. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.11.23

Speaking at Derry City and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Team Let's Talk event. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.11.23