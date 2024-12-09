Derry school's memorial garden damaged and classroom ransacked during burglary

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST
Police in Derry have said they are investigating a report of a burglary at a school on Trench Road in the Waterside at the weekend.

It was reported to police on Sunday, December 8, shortly before 5.20am, that a classroom had been ransacked and toys and paperwork had been thrown around the classroom.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that significant damage was also caused to a memorial garden on the grounds of the school. It's believed this may have occurred sometime between 4.45am and 5.20am on Sunday.

Enquires are ongoing, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to call 101, quote reference 351 of 08/12/24.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

