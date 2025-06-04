SDLP Economy spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin MLA has called for the Executive to urgently step up its support for local businesses,warning that continued inaction is putting jobs, livelihoods and high streets at risk.

The SDLP MLA was speaking after the Assembly passed an SDLP Opposition motion calling for the recall of the High Street Taskforce and the establishment of a Cost of Doing Business Advisory Forum by September 1.

Ms McLaughlin said: “We can no longer ignore the serious challenges facing local businesses. From empty shopfronts to the closure of much-loved restaurants and independent retailers, the impact of soaring costs is being felt in every community across Northern Ireland. We are in the midst of a ‘cost of doing business’ crisis and it demands a serious, coordinated response.

“Despite the clear evidence set out in Ulster University’s Cost of Doing Business report, political action has been sorely lacking. So far, the only step the Finance Minister has taken is to forward the report to the Treasury. That is not leadership, that is passing the buck.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin..

The SDLP MLA added: “The Executive has the tools to deliver real change. The High Street Taskforce and its recommendations are sitting dormant, we have the capacity to invest in energy infrastructure to bring down bills, and we have long called for rates reform to support town centres and reward business investment. These powers must be used, not left on the shelf.

“This crisis isn’t about abstract numbers. It’s about people losing jobs, communities losing services, and businesses going to the wall. The SDLP will not stand by while our economy is left to suffer. Through this motion, we are challenging the Executive to show the urgency and ambition that this moment demands, and to take real action to protect and revive our local business sector.”

In response to the comments made by Ms. McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance said: “To ease cost pressures for businesses, the Department of Finance through Land & Property Services, already offers a wide range of rate support schemes to support business ratepayers - providing some quarter of a billion of rate support.

"The Department recently extended the small business rate relief scheme for 2025/26, supporting almost 30,000 businesses, and restored and extended the Back in Business and rural ATM schemes to support businesses and town centres. In addition, policy reviews into the Small Business Rate Relief and Non-Domestic Vacant Rating as part of the Department’s Strategic Rates Review are currently underway. These are areas that the business community wanted to be prioritised in terms of policy development.

“The Finance Minister is acutely aware of the challenges facing local businesses which were evidenced in the recently published independent report by the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre. The report considered a number of cost factors business are facing however, a key concern is around the National Insurance Contributions changes. Decisions taken in Westminster are having a detrimental effect on both businesses and public finances. It was therefore right for the Minister to send the report to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury as an independent evidence base ahead of the forthcoming Spending Review.

“The Minister will continue to make the case for better funding and work together with Ministerial colleagues to support local businesses.”