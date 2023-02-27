Foyleside was recognised nationally for its outstanding restrooms, scooping the 'Baby Changing Facilities Entries' gong, while Foyleside's cleaning team took home the coveted 'In-House Cleaning Team Trophy'.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “Foyleside's commitment to providing top-notch services for its patrons is no secret. The centre has gone above and beyond to ensure that even the tiniest visitors are well taken care of. Our baby changing facilities are second to none, boasting clean and hygienic changing stations with plenty of space for busy parents and caregivers.

“Our in-house cleaning team deserves an abundance of credit. They are all unsung heroes and work tirelessly to keep Foyleside’s restrooms spotless and fresh. Their hard work and attention to detail have not gone unnoticed, and the 'In-House Cleaning Team Trophy' is a well-deserved recognition of their efforts.

Foyleside Shopping Centre's cleaning team who took home the 'In-House Cleaning Team Trophy' award at the Loo of the Year Awards.

"We are over the moon about these awards, and it's wonderful to be recognised for all the hard work that goes into maintaining them. We're thrilled that our baby changing facilities and cleaning team have been singled out for praise."