Derry singer and TikTok star Emma White releases new single ‘Hurts Too Much’
The summer track, which Emma described as an ‘upbeat, pop-dance track’ was released on June 21 and has been doing exceptionally well, featuring on radio stations and playlists and of course, on TikTok.
Emma, who has over 3.2million followers on the social media platform, is delighted with the response so far to her ‘uplifting, encouraging song’.
‘Hurts Too Much’ is inspired by artists such as Sigala and Dua Lipa, who Emma described as a ‘huge influence’ on her.
"I love artists like Sigala and Dua Lipa and I think that comes across in my music. I’m so happy with the response so far to the track, especially on social media.
“It’s great to be able to show my followers my own music. My social media has always been based around music and I think that’s really helped. I feel that if I had started on social media with random videos and then switched to music, it would have been harder. But there has been a great response and people have been using the track as a sound on Tik Tok, which has been crazy.
"It’s really weird when I’m scrolling my ‘For You’ page and my music comes up in a video, but I love it.”
Emma, a former pupil of the McGinley School of Music and the Foyle School of Speech and Drama, recently completed an ‘acting for screen’ course in Dublin’s Bow Street Academy.
She has now based herself in Dublin and is combining both her acting and music careers going forward, although the main focus will be on music.
"It has been really busy. I’ve been doing the music and going to auditions as they come up. I’m really enjoying it and excited about the time ahead. I’m looking to release more music this year and also keep going with social media, as it has brought me so many opportunities this year.”
‘Hurts too Much’ is out now and you can follow Emma on TikTok @officialemmawhite
