Derry sisters to donate hair to charity

Aoife and Cara Morris who are donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Aoife and Cara Morris, from the Waterside, have been growing their hair in order to donate 12 inches each to the Little Princess Trust.

Their mum, Alison, said the girls are really excited about being able to help others and are eager to undergo the chop as soon as possible.

“Aoife is in second year now and has been talking about donating her hair since she was in primary 4. She knew about the charity and decided to grow her hair.

“Both girls are aware of friends and family going through illness and hair loss and Cara, who is in primary 5, decided she would also donate her hair.”

Alison said her daughters’ are ‘very kind girls and donating their hair was an easy decision.’

“Aoife told me that if she can do something like grow her hair, when another child can’t, then she would do it to help them. Both girls’ have been chatting about who will get their hair and what their wig will look like. They are very excited about it.

“Cara recently made her First Communion and she wanted her hair for that, but the following day she wanted to go and get it cut off!”

Alison has launched a fundraiser to help the charity cover the manufacturing costs of creating the wigs.