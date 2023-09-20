Derry 'Skate Squad' to head to Berlin this weekend for BMW Marathon weekend

The start of this adventure took shape when Susan, a member of the Eglinton Road Runners, was trying to register for the Berlin Running Marathon. The registration involved a ballot lottery system so it was very difficult to get a place. At the time she realised there was a skate one too so she thought she would do that instead. Susan then decided to join the local skate group and purchased her first pair of inline speed skates. She states “I just decided to share the link for the Berlin skate marathon on the skaters what’s app group and part of me thought it would be a joke. I didn’t think people would be up for it, but it turns out there were some skaters who were keen to give it a go”