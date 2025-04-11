Derry socialist, musician and academic Colm Bryce was ‘a power house of social justice’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
The late Derry socialist, musician and Marxist academic Colm Bryce has been described as a ‘powerhouse of social justice’ and ‘warrior in the struggle against oppression’.

Mr. Bryce, who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer, was lately based in Glasgow but was a well-known figure in socialist and music circles in his native Derry.

His friend and fellow musician, Pól PJ McCartney, of Bam Bam and the Calling, said: "A warrior in the struggle against the oppression of his fellow human beings locally and globally - he faced this daily challenge with a positivity driven by a vision that people could be brought together and that they could find a better place in this insane world.”

John Keaveney, guitarist with Hong Kong Nocturne, stated: "A powerhouse of social justice has been lost. A troubadour and spokesperson for those without voices. Colm Bryce was a man of peace, a man of justice and a man of respect and dignity. Rest easy, comrade. We'll keep fighting the good fight for you.”

Colm Bryce at a demonstration in Guildhall Square.Colm Bryce at a demonstration in Guildhall Square.
Colm Bryce at a demonstration in Guildhall Square.

Mr. Bryce was a key figure in the development of grass roots socialist politics in Derry.

He was a member of the Derry Anti-War Coalition who occupied the Springtown plant of Raytheon in 2006. The group became known as the Raytheon 9. Raytheon Systems Limited (RSL) left Derry in 2010.

He stood a number of times in elections to Derry City Council as a candidate for the Socialist Environmental Alliance (SEA), a forerunner of People Before Profit.

In 2011 he received 564 votes, 6.1 per cent of the total tally, in the Northland ward, a high point in Derry at council level, prior to the breakthroughs of 2019.

Colm Bryce with his late comrade Dermie McClenaghan.Colm Bryce with his late comrade Dermie McClenaghan.
Colm Bryce with his late comrade Dermie McClenaghan.

He was a respected songwriter and played both as a solo performer and with the Free Radicals. His best known song was ‘The Night They Stole Nina Simone's Soul’.

Mr. McCartney said: “As a songwriter, he communicated from the human heart like Dylan, Ray Davies, Strummer and Weller. His songs told stories of his own community and beyond - courageous in their subject matter, yet never without a shred of hope entwined somewhere within them.

“I think we were all blessed to have had this inspirational, conscientious and gifted man as a friend. We will never forget him.”

