Derry socialist, musician and academic Colm Bryce was ‘a power house of social justice’
Mr. Bryce, who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer, was lately based in Glasgow but was a well-known figure in socialist and music circles in his native Derry.
His friend and fellow musician, Pól PJ McCartney, of Bam Bam and the Calling, said: "A warrior in the struggle against the oppression of his fellow human beings locally and globally - he faced this daily challenge with a positivity driven by a vision that people could be brought together and that they could find a better place in this insane world.”
John Keaveney, guitarist with Hong Kong Nocturne, stated: "A powerhouse of social justice has been lost. A troubadour and spokesperson for those without voices. Colm Bryce was a man of peace, a man of justice and a man of respect and dignity. Rest easy, comrade. We'll keep fighting the good fight for you.”
Mr. Bryce was a key figure in the development of grass roots socialist politics in Derry.
He was a member of the Derry Anti-War Coalition who occupied the Springtown plant of Raytheon in 2006. The group became known as the Raytheon 9. Raytheon Systems Limited (RSL) left Derry in 2010.
He stood a number of times in elections to Derry City Council as a candidate for the Socialist Environmental Alliance (SEA), a forerunner of People Before Profit.
In 2011 he received 564 votes, 6.1 per cent of the total tally, in the Northland ward, a high point in Derry at council level, prior to the breakthroughs of 2019.
He was a respected songwriter and played both as a solo performer and with the Free Radicals. His best known song was ‘The Night They Stole Nina Simone's Soul’.
Mr. McCartney said: “As a songwriter, he communicated from the human heart like Dylan, Ray Davies, Strummer and Weller. His songs told stories of his own community and beyond - courageous in their subject matter, yet never without a shred of hope entwined somewhere within them.
“I think we were all blessed to have had this inspirational, conscientious and gifted man as a friend. We will never forget him.”
