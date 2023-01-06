Derry Square Knitters celebrate raising over £7,500 this year for charity

Seven years ago, Mary Hunt and Aideen Hughes decided to set up the group in response to pictures of Alan Kurdi’s body washed ashore on a beach in Turkey. Kurdi was only two years old when his Syrian family attempted to flee to Europe from Turkey.

Mary said: “When I was at school, the nuns decided that we would all knit squares to send to people in Hungary, before the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, and they sewed them together in the convent. There was a clothes drive for migrants, which Aideen and Siobhan McNally were involved with and when I asked Siobhan how I could help, she sent me to Aideen. I told Aideen about the squares we knitted in school and, before I knew it, she had created the Derry Square Knitters on Facebook. We were very fortunate to have a connection to Hilda Orr, who knew people in the camps in Greece. We then got in contact with Cormac Wilson, who has since passed – may he rest in peace – who worked for St Vincent De Paul (SVDP), and they provided a service to get things shipped out.

"Everything has been voluntary and all began from word of mouth. When Alan Kurdi’s body was washed ashore - the thought of that poor child being lifted out of the water was horrific - I thought that there had to be something we could do so, we started sending blankets and hats. Other groups had been sending money but we didn’t have anything to do with money until Brexit happened. Then, it was too expensive to send anything out. After Brexit, we had to even identify even where the wool came from and it was just too much.

Hilda Orr, Mary Hunt and Siobhan McNally from the Derry Square Knitters.

"Unfortunately, the SVDP also had to stop supporting us too because they focus on local aid. Aiden Crawford, president of SVDP was so sorry to have to stop.

"There was a few months of no one knowing what was going to happen and the knitted items were piling up so Jean Doherty said she would make up sets and sell them. She said she could sell five sets and make £100 and that’s where that all started.”

“That’ll be three years ago now in April,” said Siobhan, another member of the group. “We’ve raised nearly £20,000 since then through selling the sets. The sets could be made up of a blanket knitted in Armagh, a cardigan knitted in Omagh and the toy made here in Derry. "Jean and I put them all together beautifully in cellophane wrapping and we sell them online or at the craft fairs.”

Hilda Orr is the link between the Derry Square Knitters and families in Afghanistan who are in need of food. When the knitters first began sending blankets and hats out to Greece, she would be there to meet the shipping containers and see the families receive their items.

A set made by the Derry Square Knitters.

Hilda said: “I went to Greece in 2015 when I saw the pictures of Alan Kurdi. When I was in Greece, about 40 people drowned, it was horrific. I came home and cried for a week. At that time, the refugees were all coming in and going straight to the mainland and, then, they were starting to make their way through Europe. The next time I went back, the borders had closed and they all moved from Athens to a town right on the border. They kept thinking the borders would open but they didn’t. Buses would then come and take them to a camp. From then on, people were coming to Europe but getting stuck in Greece. People were then getting stuck on the Islands and weren’t allowed to come to the mainland. The conditions on Lesbos were the worst anyone had ever seen.

"I was working very closely with a young Afghan man called Davood. His wife is French and I stayed with them a few times and got to know them very well. A year and a half ago, he rang me and told me we had to do something because the Taliban were about to take over in Afghanistan and people were flooding into Kabul, where there was no food. He sent me photos and videos and I said we would try to get some money in to feed them. First, we had a few people there making meals, with the money coming from the Derry Square Knitters to do that. Eventually, we decided it wasn’t feasible to do this as there was a lot of people in the villages who had lost their jobs when the Taliban took over. They had large families who were starving. We identified one village, Paghman, and we knew relations of Davood who said they would do the distribution of the food. At that time, we started sending between £3,00 and £4,000 a month through Davood to Kabul, who started doing a monthly distribution of food; flour and oil mainly. They rely on us completely for that.

"There’s a lot of trust involved. I trust Davood and the team in Kabul. At the same time, I knew I could be sending this money and they could be buying the food for themselves. They were sending pictures of food bags but it could have been going to their friends and family. I said initially that I wanted a picture of every family receiving their food. Now, I trust them so much that I told them they don’t have to send me over 100 pictures a month but they insist on sending them. I get a lot of messages from people now with pictures of families cooking their food and thanking us.”

“There’s knitters here who aren’t in a position to get out and about, so we get them wool and anything else they need,” said Mary. “We take wool donations, which we could be doing with more of at the minute, and give them to people knitting for us. Someone knitting even one square or a baby set is getting a little bit of joy out of making that. The person who buys it also gets joy and heat and it’s just a really simple idea. We just started out with simple blankets and hats but now we make everything and the quality of the items being made by people is something else."

'Hug boxes' made by the Derry Square Knitters.

"We couldn’t do this without our knitters,” added Siobhan. “We try to thank them with a post on Facebook but some people don’t even leave their name because they’re not looking for thanks. I would really like to thank absolutely everyone who supports us and provides us with the products we sell. From people providing wool, knitters and the customers – those who buy once and the regular customers – we couldn’t do it without them.”

The group has grown and evolved over the years so, now, there are people contributing from all over the world, they’re making more than just squares and they also sew, crochet and stitch. They’re quite content with being known as the Derry Square Knitters, however.

Search for the Derry Square Knitters on Facebook to make a donation of money, wool or a knitted item, or to buy items. Some sets are for sale at Fabric World, which is also a wool drop-off point.

a 'hug box' made by the Derry Square Knitters.

