Derry star Aoife says choosing NWRC after GCSE enabled her to follow her passion

NWRC Graduate Aoife Harvey encourages students to attend Results Days at NWRC - she is pictured with Clare Heffernan, Learning Support Assistant and Limavady Campus Manager Luke McCloskey.

Aoife, who recently won the BBC TV show ‘A Stitch Through Time,’ met with Limavady campus manager Luke McCloskey, Learning Resource Assistant, Clare Heffernan, as well as her lecturer Emma Dickson and Art & Design Curriculum Manager Gaenor Speer.

Aoife previously studied at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s, Claudy, and enrolled at NWRC Limavady when she was 16 to study the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design. She spent a further two years at NWRC studying the UAL Foundation Diploma and then to Ulster University where she achieved a first class honours degree in Fashion and Textiles.

Ahead of GCSE Results Day on Thursday, Aoife said: “I’d tell anyone receiving their GCSE results this week to go along to their local FE college to find out what’s available. Going to NWRC after my GCSEs gave me the chance to pursue my passion.

“I’ve now finished university and am working on my own brand AH Designs. As well as taking part in A Stitch Through Time on BBC NI I also recently took part in Project Fashion at the Culloden Estate showcasing my clothing on the runway to promote slow fashion.

“I’m excited to see what the future has in store and will always be thankful to my lecturers at NWRC for the support and guidance they gave me.”

With exam results arriving it’s time for big decisions for students. Choices made in the next weeks can be among the most important you’ll ever make in your life – and staff at North West Regional College are there to help.

NWRC has a long and successful record in supporting local students on their education journey.

The college’s campuses based at Strand Road, Springtown, Limavady Main Street, Greystone, and Strabane offer a supportive and inclusive learning environment, with support from qualified staff every step of the way. The facilities are industry standard providing a first-class environment for learning. Join us in 2023 and you could follow in the footsteps of previous students who have progressed to employment or higher education.

The best way to discover how NWRC can help you achieve your ambitions is to visit their 2023 RESULTS DAYS.

These will be held on 24-25 August at Strand Road, Springtown, Limavady and Strabane from 10am – 4:00pm