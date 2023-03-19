Three out of the final four contestants have local connections, as Derry singers Damian McGinty and Brooke Scullion will show off their skills for the final time against Carl Mullan – whose father, Don, comes from Derry and business woman Suzanne Jackson.

Boylesports currently has Brooke as 7/4 favourite to win, with Damian McGinty joint second favourite with Suzanne Jackson at 5/2 with Carl Mullan at 7/2.

However, fans and bookies are all saying that it will be a tight race to be crowned winner, as each dancer is hugely popular with the public – so every vote counts.

Kyran O'Brien Photography.

Writing on her Facebook page, Brooke said that Dancing with the Stars has been ‘one of the best’ experiences of her life and to lift the Glitterball trophy would be ‘the icing on the cake’.

"Thank you for all your support throughout the series – but one last push is needed to get us over the finish line.”

Damian said the show has been ‘a journey like no other; and thanked his dance partner Kylee Vincent for being ‘the best possibly partner throughout this experience’.

He added that the final will be the ‘sort of moment that doesn’t come around very often’ and said: ‘I recognise how special it is, and what a privilege it is to be a part of it. Thanks for all the incredible support in getting us there.”

There will be watch parties this evening for family, friends and supporters during the final. Brooke’s takes place in The Taphouse Bar and Restaurant in Bellaghy, while Damian’s will be held in The Cosh Snug Bar from 6pm.

When phone lines open, the numbers to call to vote are:

Damian: Text DAMIAN to 53125. Call from Northern Ireland on 0901 133 1103 and from ROI call 1513 7171 03

For Brooke: Text BROOKE to 53125, call from Northern Ireland on 0901 133 1101 and from ROI 1513 7171 01

For Carl: Text CARL to 53125, call from Northern Ireland on 0901 133 110 1102 and from ROI 1513 7171 02

For Suzanne: Text SUZANNE to 53125, call from Northern Ireland on 0901 133 1111 and from ROI 1513 7171 11

