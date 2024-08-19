Derry still has highest unemployment / low wage benefit claimants in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry continues to have the highest levels of unemployment and people on low wages eligible to claim jobseeker benefits in the north, while average pay packets here are among the lowest in the 11 council areas.

Fresh statistics released in the Labour Market Report NI for August show that as a whole, Northern Ireland has seen a 2.3% increase over the past year in the overall number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE, with a lift in the numbers in Derry & Strabane also.

In fact, the number of people in employment registered with PAYE stood at 60,170 in Derry & Strabane as of July 2024, compared to 58,811 a year ago.

However Derry still had the highest per centage of working age people on the claimant count in the latest breakdown by parliamentary constituency.

In Foyle, 6.9% of men and 5.1% of women of working age were on Jobseeker’s Allowance or Universal Credit, principally for the reason of being unemployed. The Northern Ireland average recorded within the same data set was 3.8% for men and 3.2% for women. The only other area with levels anywhere close to Derry was West Belfast.

It is clarified in the data tables that some claimants are wholly unemployed and seeking work, while others may be employed but with low wages that make them eligible for unemployment-related benefit support.

In total there were almost 5,000 men and women - 4,980 - of working age in the Derry ‘travel to work’ area on the claimant count.

Related data showed that over the course of 2023 there were a staggering 560 confirmed redundancies registered in Foyle compared to just 50 the previous year.

This was the highest number of redundancies recorded locally since 2009, and accounted for around 20% of all redundancies registered in the north last year.

Further information released indicated that employees across the north had a median monthly pay of £2,249 in July this year, a decrease of £82 (3.5%) over the month and an increase of £164 (7.9%) over the year.

However in Derry & Strabane, the average pay was the second lowest in the north at £2,124, with only workers in Fermanagh and Omagh averaging less in the seasonally adjusted figures.