Derry City and Strabane District Council and the PEACEPLUS Partnership Board have officially launched an £8 million funding pot for local programmes.

The Local ‘Co-Designed Action Plan’ will fund 58 council area projects, and the plan is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Speaking at the launch, Executive Office Junior Minister Pam Cameron said: “It is heartening to know this new action plan will support a wide range of initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation, building trust and fostering greater understanding between communities. This is another step towards a more peaceful and prosperous society, and I’d like to thank everyone who will see the plan through from its inception to conclusion, from council staff to delivery partners and the many participants who are doing so much to foster good relations and build a brighter future for us all.”

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly meanwhile said: “At its core, this action plan is about empowering local communities to take ownership of peace and reconciliation, and to drive positive change from the ground up. It reflects the voices, aspirations and priorities of the people who know this community best – the people who live and work here every day. This new plan is an opportunity to build on the significant progress that has been made over the years and to create a more resilient, cohesive and vibrant society for future generations.”

PEACEPLUS is a cross-border funding Programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

The programme is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD said: “I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed in any way to the development of the Derry City and Strabane District Council PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan, which recently secured funding of over €9.25m under the European Union’s PEACEPLUS programme.

Speaking at the launch, SEUPB CEO Gina McIntyre, said: “I am very pleased to be here today to celebrate the launch of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Local Co-Designed Action Plan. The Council’s programme, which was one of the first to be approved under PEACEPLUS Investment Area 1.1, reflects the legitimate and meaningful engagement which has taken place at local level. The 58 projects and initiatives that will be delivered under this programme are immensely exciting and diverse; and demonstrate the wide variety of ways in which the funding will be utilized to empower community connections and promote inclusivity, peace and reconciliation across the council area.”

PEACEPLUS ACTION PLAN LAUNCH. . . . .Group pictured at the Derry City and Strabane District Council's PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan launch at the Waterfoot Hotel on Thursday last. The project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Front from left are Kevin O'Connor, Head of Business, DCSDC, Aisling Reilly, Junior Minister, MLA, Ni Executive, Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Pamela Cameron, Junior Minister, MLA, NI Executive and Stephen Gillespie, Director of Business and Culture, DCSDC. Back from left, Sue Divin,, PEACE Programme Manager, Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive, SEUPB, Rosie Smyth, Department of Rural and Community Development (ROI) and Catherine Cooke, Foyle Women's Information Network. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr, who spoke at the event, said: “As Mayor, and as a member of the PEACE Board, I know the intensive co-design process which council and communities invested to reach this point. Today is ‘lift off’ for starting to roll out much needed peace and reconciliation funding to benefit local people and communities across our city and district. From Castlederg to Caw, Strathfoyle to Strabane, Creggan to Claudy we hope this programme will engage and bring together our diverse communities for the benefit of all.”