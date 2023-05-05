The significant rise in fees came into force this week after an agreement was made during the striking of the rates recently.

The issue came to light after a local man raised concerns that he had been charged almost double what he paid last week for a day’s parking at Foyle Road car park.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that “car parking prices at all Council owned Pay and Display Car Parks across the Council area increased by 20 pence per hour from May 1, 2023.”

Derry & Strabane Council runs 11 of the city and district’s most central off-road paid for parking facilities in Derry including car parks in Bishop Street, Foyle Street, William Street, Foyle Road, Queen’s Quay, Spencer Road, Victoria Market, Society Street, Carlisle Road, Strand Road, Foyle Valley Railway.

It also operates paid for car parks in Strabane at Lower and Upper Main Street, Railway Street and Butcher Street.

The Council spokesperson said: “This increase was agreed as part of the recent Rates process in February when Elected Members, in response to unprecedented financial challenges and pressures, agreed a series of service cutbacks and income generation measures.

"Signage was erected across Council car parks advising the public of the cost increase and the pay and display machines and App have been updated accordingly.