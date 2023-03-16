News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry & Strabane Council committee approve North West Carnival Initiative SLA extension

Business and Culture Committee members have agreed to a further five-year extension of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the council and the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI).

By Gillian Anderson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT

Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture for Derry City and Strabane Council said the NWCI, established in 2005, is the core carnival arts organisation in the North West, aiming ‘to create an environment for carnival arts, people and communities to thrive’.

Aeidin McCarter highlighted that the NWCI works with around 1,400 individuals in parade participation and 2,000 in direct carnival arts training workshops across the North West annually. Council provides £17,000 per annum for operational costs and £9,880 per annum for storage and upkeep costs of cultural assets under the SLA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additionally, council allocates annual payments for the delivery and management of the community participation programme, including £34,000 for the Spring Carnival (St Patrick’s Day) parade, £8,000 for the Strabane St Patrick’s Day parade, and £36,000 for the Halloween carnival programme.

Young participants in a Derry parade.
Young participants in a Derry parade.
Young participants in a Derry parade.
Most Popular

Members unanimously approved the five year extension to the SLA.

Gillian Anderson

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local Democracy Reporter

Strabane CouncilDerryNorth WestAeidin McCarterDerry City