Derry & Strabane Council confirms bins, recycling and leisure centre arrangements for Bank Holiday weekend

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that there will be minimal disruption to services during Bank Holiday weekend.

Bin collections will operate as normal throughout the Bank Holiday period.

Meanwhile all Recycling Centres across the Council area will also remain operating as usual.

Council offices at Strand Road in Derry will be closed on Monday July 14, while the Derry Road offices in Strabane will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.

Foyle Arena and several other leisure centres will be closed on Saturday.

The Derry District Registrar’s Office will be closed on Monday and the Strabane Registry Office will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will be open as usual over the weekend, and the Alley Theatre in Strabane will also operate according to its standard opening hours.

Bishop’s Field, Brooke Park, City Baths and Templemore Sports Complex will be open as normal on Saturday.

However Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure Centre will be closed.