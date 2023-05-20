Independent representatives Raymond Barr and Paul Gallagher polled strongly at the polls and in the end they took two of the final three seats along with Ald. Bresland following the 10th and final count, bringing to a close the Sperrin district count at Foyle Arena.

Veteran DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney came close but lost out on taking a second seat for the DUP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s seven wards have now returned all their new councillors.

Candidates standing in the Sperrin ward in alphabetical order: Top row l-r: Jason Barr (SDLP), Raymond Barr (Independent), Paul Boggs (Sinn Féin), Mel Boyle (Alliance Party). Second row: Allan Bresland (DUP), Maurice Devenney (DUP), Tommy Forbes (SDLP), Carol Gallagher (Peple Before Profit). Third row: Paul Gallagher (Independent), Brian Harte (Sinn Féin), Patsy Kelly (Independent), Fergal Leonard (Sinn Féin), Fourth row: Darán Mac Meanman (Aontú), Glen Miller (UUP).

Stage 9

There were cheers from family, friends and party colleagues as the SDLP's Jason Barr was elected on the 9th count in the Sperrin ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr. Barr’s election leaves four candidates now in the running for the remaining three seats in Foyle. His surplus will now be distributed.

The quota is 1477 and following stage nine the remaining candidates’ standing is as follows: Allan Bresland (DUP) 1,412.43, Raymond Barr (Independent) 1,345.45, Paul Gallagher 1,277.64 (Independent) and Maurice Devenney (DUP) 1206.43.

Paul Gallagher with his wife.

Stage 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still no-one else elected but it is tight at the top with five candidates in the running for the last four seats.

The quota for this ward is 1477 with four candidates sitting at above 1,100 votes each at stage 8. They are Allan Bresland (DUP) 1,401.18, Raymond Barr (Independent) 1,217.45, Paul Gallagher 1,198.95 (Independent) and Jason Barr (SDLP) 1,208.93. DUP candidate Maurice Devenney was sitting with 973.43 votes at the final count on Friday night.

SDLP candidate Tommy Forbes has been excluded and his transfers will now be distributed, which could see Jason Barr and an Independent candidate or candidates elected to the new Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Raymond Barr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stage 2

Barney Harte joined running mates Paul Boggs and Fergal Leonard after stage two.

The distribution after stage 2 was as follows: Barney Harte SF (+355) 1480 votes; Alan Bresland DUP (+0) 1194 votes; Paul Gallagher Independent (1065.5 votes); Raymond Barr Independent (+29.75) 1014.75 votes; Maurice Devenney DUP (+0) 964 votes; Jason Barr SDLP (+36.75) 847.74 votes; Thomas Forbes SDLP (22.5+) 559.5 votes; Mel Boyle Alliance (+9.5) 390.5 votes; Glen Miller UUP (+0.25) 489.25 votes; Patsy Kelly (+10.75) 257.75 votes; Carol Gallagher PBPA (+7.75) 233.75 votes; and Darán Mac Meanman Aontú (+1.5) 169.50 votes;

Stage 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Barr celebrates with family.

Both Paul Boggs and Fergal Leonard smashed the quota after the first count in the Sperrin DEA as two councillors were elected for Sinn Féin.

The first preference tallies were as follows: Paul Boggs SF (1993 votes); Fergal Leonard SF (1650 votes); Alan Bresland DUP (1194 votes); Paul Gallagher Independent (1042 votes); Raymond Barr Independent (985 votes); Jason Barr SDLP (811 votes); Thomas Forbes SDLP (538 votes); Glen Miller UUP (489 votes); Mel Boyle Alliance (381 votes); Patsy Kelly Independent (246 votes); Carol Gallagher PBPA (226 votes); and Darán Mac Meanman Aontú (168 votes).

A total of 11995 votes with 183 spoilt votes giving a valid vote tally of 11,812 votes. The quota was set at 1,477.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candidates standing in the Sperrin in alphabetical order are Jason Barr (SDLP), Raymond Barr (Independent), Paul Boggs (Sinn Féin), Mel Boyle (Alliance Party), Allan Bresland (DUP), Maurice Devenney (DUP), Tommy Forbes (SDLP), Carol Gallagher (People Before Profit), Paul Gallagher (Independent), Brian Harte (Sinn Féin), Patsy Kelly (Independent), Fergal Leonard (Sinn Féin), Darán Mac Meanman (Aontú), Glen Miller (UUP).