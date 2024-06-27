Derry & Strabane Council moves to ensure fire safety at student and HMO accommodation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council is poised to take steps aimed at ensuring fire safety is prioritised in Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO’s), student and tourist accommodation.

At the June Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard proposed an initial meeting with representatives from the Fire Service, the Northern Ireland Tourist Board, and Belfast City Council’s Housing of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) Unit to “share information with regards current numbers and types of sleeping accommodation provision in this City and District”.

The initial meeting, the council was informed, will be followed up with regular meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these gatherings, participants would share information on new sleeping accommodation premises, and council will also provide councillors with familiarisation on Sleeping Premises legislative requirements, which should “include respective council legislative requirements.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Leonard.

Councillor Leonard said the motion would ensure providers were complying with legislative requirements.

“The increasing number of students, tourists, and visitors to our city and district is very welcome, and we should be doing what we can to ensure that they are as safe as possible.

“I am proposing an initial meeting in regards to the numbers of sleeping accommodation in the city and district and to receive assurance about compliance with legislative requirements.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said that, as someone who works in the homeless sector, she has had first-hand experience with dangers like exposed wiring, blocked fire escapes, and a lack of smoke alarms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of these people are very, very vulnerable and don’t have the voice to speak up for themselves,” Councillor Duffy said. “So it’s important that any accommodation that they are being put into is absolutely fit for purpose.

“Also, as a mother of a student, you want to know that any accommodation that your child in is absolutely safe for them to be living in.”

Andrew Balfour,