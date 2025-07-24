Derry & Strabane Council pass Palestine Action motion despite advice it may be unlawful

Despite advice that it may be unlawful, Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved a motion in support of Palestine Action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At July’s Full Council Meeting People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed that council write to the British government in protest at what he claimed was its “continued complicity with Israel’s starvation of the people of Gaza” and calling for the reversal of its proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

The motion stated: “Council rejects the rationale provided by the British government and Security Minister Dan Jarvis for the proscription of Palestine Action and calls for its immediate overturning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council supports the legal challenge to Palestine Action’s proscription and will write to the High Court to call for the ban to be removed immediately.

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigners and supporters at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

“Council supports all those who have protested the ban on Palestine Action and calls for charges against them to be immediately dropped.

“Council commends the opposition of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions at its July delegate conference in Belfast to the British government’s authoritarian proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation and the curtailing of human rights, and its demand for all Palestine solidarity campaigners to be protected form intimidation, discrimination, and victimisation.

“Council commends and supports veteran civil rights campaigners who have protested proscription and in solidarity with Palestine Action in order [to] defend the right to protest on the basis that protesting genocide is not a crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, council will write to the British government to express our anger, dismay, and disgust at its continued complicity with Israel’s starvation of the people of Gaza and the setting up of a concentration camp on the ruins of Rafah.

Councillor Shaun Harkin.

“Council condemns Israel’s murder of more 1,000 desperate and hungry Palestinians at food distribution sites.

“Council agrees that the Israeli state and its allies are responsible for terrorism and the crime of genocide and urges action to end it as soon as possible.

“This includes action by the British government, the Irish government and the Stormont Executive to fully condemn, fully impose military and economic sanctions on Israel and to demand the borders of Gaza are immediately opened to allow full access to food and humanitarian aid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Solicitor Philip Kingston noted that the second and third paragraphs of councillor Harkin’s motion, namely those around writing to the High Court and supporting the dropping of charges against Palestine Action protesters, may not be lawful.

He highlighted council standing order 16.12, which states that a motion would be rejected if the wording or nature of the motion is considered unlawful or improper.

He added: “Council wouldn’t write to the High Court in relation to matters such as this but it’s the next paragraph, which calls for charges against [Palestine Action] to be immediately dropped; we don’t know what might be involved in that [and] what the council might be supporting.

“As it stands I am unable to provide the council with the assurance that that action would be lawful and one that the council could sign up to, so my view is that the motion couldn’t go forward with that particular paragraph involved in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harkin accepted the advice to not write to the High Court, but argued that the second paragraph was important to the motion as protesters were being arrested for “holding signs”.

“We’ve had civil rights veterans gathered at the Guildhall and Waterloo Place holding signs opposing the proscription of Palestine Action and I think that this is a ridiculous new use of legislation.

“We have stood with other people who’ve been arrested for doing BDS actions, we should be standing in solidarity with people who’ve been arrested as a result of this legislation.

“I appreciate the legal point of view from Philip. I would be reluctant to take out the part about dropping the charges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor and Mayor, Ruairí McHugh, rejected a call, from Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson, to suspend council’s standing orders so the motion could be put forward in its entirety.

However Mayor McHugh was informed by council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, that it was ultimately his decision whether or not to progress the motion, and therefore decided to put forward the motion “as is” for members’ decision.

UUP and DUP members voted against the motion, with DUP alderman and Deputy Mayor, Niree McMorris, arguing that it was “absurd” that members were ignoring legal advice.

Protests have been taking place in Derry and elsewhere across the north and across the water in Britain following the proscription of Palestine Action earlier this month. The British government proscribed Palestine Action after activists from the group damaged a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 385 members who voted in the British House of Commons voted in favour of the ban. Foyle MP Colum Eastwood was among the 26 MPs who voted against the move.

Speaking back in June ahead of the vote, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I have decided to proscribe Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000. A draft proscription order will be laid in Parliament on Monday 30 June. If passed, it will make it illegal to be a member of, or to invite support for, Palestine Action."

"This decision is specific to Palestine Action and does not affect lawful protest groups and other organisations campaigning on issues around Palestine or the middle east.”