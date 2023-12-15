Derry & Strabane Council: Rep raises concerns over some matters being 'elevated' above others

Derry City and Strabane District Councillors have voiced their concerns that certain motions are being ‘given priority’ by Council Officers.

At a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 13, Sperrin Independent District Councillor Paul Gallagher noted that a dog exercise area scheme had been given £10,000 in funding ‘very speedily’ by the Council.

The planning application for the pilot scheme at St Columb’s Park was only accepted by Councillors in September this year.

Colr. Gallagher said: “Only very recently the motion was passed, and now Council’s found ten grand to put it in place. How do reports get, I’d say, ‘elevated’ within Council?”

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher.

“A motion for a report around spending by Council was put forward in March and we’ve yet to see it, and some reports are in the pipeline for years.

“I brought one myself recently on floodlighting, which was before this proposal, so there could be a perception that if something is brought forward around spending or an activity in Derry City, it tends to get elevated.

“There are a lot of reports that seem to swim around in the system. There’s a delay in some of these reports and some are expedited, so is there fairness across the board?”

The Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said Colr. Gallagher’s concerns were “valid”, but said there was no prioritisation unless it was for something ‘incredibly urgent’.

He said the system was ‘not perfect by any means’, and relies on members lobbying for updates and reprioritisation, but when things can be implemented quickly, officers will bring back quick reports.

Foyleside People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin agreed with Colr. Gallagher and said he has had to ‘chase up’ motions from several months ago.

“It shouldn’t take a year for a motion to be actioned,” He said. “And I don’t think people should be forced to chase them up.”

“When is motion is passed it’s up to Council Officers, and it seems like there are decisions being prioritised.”

