Derry City and Strabane District Council members say the British Government is using anti-terrorism laws to “criminalise” pro-Palestine protesters.

The statements were made in response to news that Home Secretary ,Yvette Cooper, will consider banning pro-Palestine protestors, Palestine Action, under anti-terrorism laws.

It follows an incident last week in which the group entered the RAF’s Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire, England, and spray-painted two military aircraft.

At June’s Full Council Meeting People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed that council write to Ms Cooper to demand that she drop the proposed ban.

The motion added: “Council agrees protesting the Gaza genocide is not a crime and opposes efforts to criminalise Palestinian solidarity.

“Council commends people across Ireland and Britain, and across the World, who have been relentless in their efforts to stop Israel’s genocidal actions and expose those, including the British Government, complicit in it.”

Councillor Harkin claimed the ban was part of ”an escalation by the British Government in recent weeks to criminalise Palestine solidarity”.

He added: “I think that this will now set a very dangerous precedent, which is aimed at chilling Palestine solidarity in Ireland, Britain, and across the world.

“We should lead as a council on this [because] I think it’s an escalation by the British Government, to hide its own complicity with Israel’s genocide and scaremonger around peaceful activism that people have a right to do,” he claimed.

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid warned that people were being labelled as terrorists for peaceful protest.

“If this is allowed to go on without people protesting it, then it’s a really slippery slope that we’ll all end up in jail if we decide that we we want to protest.

“This is the city of civil rights, we have a right to our voice, and we have a right to speak up on things that we disagree on.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy said the British Government should end the sale of arms to Israel instead of “banning protest groups that are highlighting the slaughter and starvation of innocent civilians”.

UUP and DUP members opposed the motion, and UUP Alderman Derek Hussey argued that Palestinian Action had committed a terrorist act.

Alderman Hussey said: “To break into a defence facility, there for the defense of our nation, to disable [it] – because spraying paint into the engine of an aircraft disables it – is a terrorist offence.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said Palestinian Action were “ordinary people who are watching arms manufacturers and governments being complicit”.

“I think what they’re doing is commendable,” he concluded. “We had a situation in this city where there was a US arms manufacturing firm was manufacturing software for missiles.

“Activists of different political persuasions destroyed the mechanisms of war within that building. I was one of them, it was probably one of the proudest things I’ve ever done in my life, and when that trial came to court [they] were found not guilty.

“Palestine Action Action are doing similar actions, the State’s out to label them as a terrorist organisation, and the reason is because they’re being effective. It’s not wanton, mindless vandalism, it’s strategic targets in order to prevent parts of a genocide taking place.”