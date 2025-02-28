Derry & Strabane Council to write to governments calling for White House boycott on St Patrick's Day

Derry City and Strabane District Council will call on the Irish Government and Northern Ireland Executive to boycott this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed that council write to the Executive, the Dáil and all Irish councils, calling on them not to “breach BDS (Boycott Divestment Sanctions) by accepting invitations to Trump’s White House”.

The motion said that since taking office Trump had welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, despite the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister following an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity, resumed delivery of bombs to Israel, reversed sanctions against violent illegal settlers, and announced the US will take over Gaza.

“Trump’s stated intention of occupying and ethnically cleansing the population of Gaza would constitute one of the most egregious war crimes of this century,” Councillor Harkin said, adding: “Trump’s cabinet of far-right billionaires are opposed to trade unions, while more than 40 million Americans live in poverty and 10 million are denied healthcare.

2019: US President Donald Trump holds a bowl of shamrocks presented to him in Washington, DC, March 14, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images)

“Council stands in solidarity with workers, immigrants, women, LGBTQ people and communities feeling the brunt of ramped-up racism, discrimination and capitalism.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid supported the motion and said none of her party members will be attending the St Patrick’s Day events in the US, as there was “no need or excuse” to do so.

She said Donald Trump hosting Netanyahu in the White House while innocent people were “murdered” in their tens of thousands was “absolutely sickening”.

Sinn Féin councillor Pat Murphy said that, while the motion contained “a lot of things we’re supportive of”, his party would be abstaining from voting on it.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

Councillor Murphy argued that it was not council’s place to “dictate to any other parties what they should or shouldn’t do regarding the upcoming St Patrick’s Day events in the US”.

He added: “If parties in the 26 counties and here in the North decide to attend, then all we can hope for is that they use the opportunity to reflect the views of the Irish people in relation to Palestine.

“The cause of Palestine and its quest for peace and self -determination is too important and must not be used by anyone to score points and further their own political aspirations.

“Attempts to ostracise people and groups is not in the interest of the citizens of Palestine.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said politicians were “deluded” if they believed they could influence the US Government during the St Patrick’s Day event.

“I think that was proved with Trump’s predecessor when the excuse was used that we would use our influence,” Councillor Donnelly concluded at the meeting. “We’ve seen how that worked out and how many tens of thousands of people were killed.”

The motion was carried with 11 elected representatives voting in favour of it, four elected members voting against it, and 20 elected members abstaining.

