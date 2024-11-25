Derry & Strabane Council urged to provide support to schools seeking Líonra status

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have clashed over a motion to provide council support for Irish language promotion.

At a reconvened Full Council Meeting on Thursday, Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais proposed that council provides support to any organisation who wishes to apply for Líonra status.

Líonra status is granted by Foras na Gaeilge, with applications opening early next year.

It recognises communities where there is significant support for the Irish language and facilitates its promotion and preservation as an “integral tool to nurturing a vibrant cultural identity within a community”, councillor Uí Niallais explained.

Sinn Féin Colr Grace Uí Niallais.

Support will be provided in the form of council representation on a panel established to pursue the status, the sharing of any already-conducted Irish language services research, and planning assistance, community engagement and logistical support from the council’s Community Planning Team.

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney and People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin supported the motion, with councillor Mooney praising its focus on “placing a way forward and emphasis for [Irish language] growth to happen”.

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan said he “didn’t see major difficulties” with the motion, but asked what financial and resource commitment the initiative would require from council.

Alderman Kerrigan elaborated: “We have a trilingual policy and support is given to the Ulster Scots, but there are those within the PUL (Protestant Unionist Loyalist) community who have difficulty with the Irish language and the way it’s used by certain individuals in certain sections of society so I would like some clarification in regards to costing .”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey amended the motion so it would be subject to a report on the “resource implications” of any council support.

“I would like to know is this over and above what we already do,” Alderman Hussey said. “I’m not sure if the proposal covers the entire council area or is it localised? What are the resource implications?

“All I’m seeking is to include the amendment, so we can clear the way to allow the motion to progress.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney supported the amendment but noted that all successful motions within council were subject to an officer’s report, so it was not required.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson also said the amendment was “unnecessary”, but supported it “if that’s what it takes” to get the substantive motion through.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly opposed the amendment and argued that approving it was “pandering”.

“The idea that a language can be Unionist or Nationalist is completely ridiculous,” he concluded. “It’s well known that Presbyterianism kept the language alive when it was struggling and I think that if [the amendment] is unnecessary, we don’t need to vote for it.”

Members voted by majority in favour of both councillor Uí Niallais’ motion and Alderman Hussey’s amendment.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.