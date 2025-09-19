Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts reception for young people bound for Zambia

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh has hosted a reception in Strabane this week to celebrate the upcoming Lusaka Le Chéile Youth Trip, a project that will send 14 young people and three group leaders from Strabane to Lusaka, Zambia, in March 2026.

The meeting highlighted the group's efforts to promote intercultural exchange, youth empowerment, and community collaboration.

The trip is a continuation of the legacy of ‘The Spirit of Paul McGirr’, a programme established in 2007 that led to the creation of the Tyrone School campus in Lusaka. This campus includes a community centre, a special needs school, a primary school, and a secondary school, serving as a hub for education and community support.

During the event, participants presented their preparations and shared their goals for the trip, which include building on the strong relationship between the communities of Strabane and Lusaka. The meeting also showcased community support and partnership opportunities for the project.

The Mayor pictured at a reception in Strabane for members of Lusaka Le Chéile, ahead of their youth trip to Zambia. The group are pictured with a collection of Irish language books that are to be gifted to the school library in Lusaka. Also included in the picture are Pól Ó Frighil and Erin Hamilton from Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Lusaka Le Chéile team leaders, Ciaran McLaughlin and Judy Duddy. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor McHugh said: "I am delighted to welcome you all here today to acknowledge the wonderful work you are doing for your upcoming trip to Zambia as part of the Lusaka Le Chéile project. I want to thank you for all the hard work you have carried out so far to make this trip possible and I also commend your dedication in not only developing and building on the legacy of this project, but also your dedication in promoting cultural exchange and developing strong community links with Strabane and Lusaka."

The Mayor also presented the group with a collection of 10 Irish language books to be gifted to the school library in Lusaka.