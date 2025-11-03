Derry & Strabane Mayor's call ahead of UNICEF World Children’s Day

By Andy Balfour
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 09:57 GMT
The Guildhall and Peace Bridge from the Derry Walls
Mayor Ruairí McHugh is encouraging local organisations to take part a council-wide fundraising initiative to celebrate UNICEF World Children’s Day.

In October, Derry City and Strabane District Council area became the first region in Northern Ireland to be recognised as a UNICEF Child Friendly Community.

At October’s Full Council Meeting Mayor McHugh said that, when he signed up the district for child friendly status, he announced a mayoral initiative, which will run in conjunction with UNICEF World’s Children’s Day on November 20.

“We look forward to working with the Child Friendly City and Communities Committee to help put children’s rights into practice throughout Derry City and Strabane,” he said.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“And I’m asking for constituted groups – schools, businesses, whatever – to have a fundraising day, so from November 17 to 23 we’re going to run a series of days of action, in order to raise funds for UNICEF’s Gaza appeal for children in crisis.”

“We look forward to seeing what events people come up with, and we’ll probably run some kind of acknowledgement event for those businesses or schools who take part.”

Andy Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter.

