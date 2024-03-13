Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI have been working alongside the Council in the run-up to the day, and officers “will be on the ground on the day working to keep people safe”.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt says: "A significant number of people are expected to visit the Derry City and Strabane for a variety of events. It’s expected these events will be busy and so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead to stay safe. Traffic diversions will be in place to facilitate the parades so, please plan ahead and leave extra time for your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Many organised events are family orientated. Our ask is for everyone to be respectful of all of those participating and attending. If you are planning on visiting bars, clubs or restaurants please drink responsibly and plan your journey home by public transport, taxi or a designated driver. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable St Patrick’s Day."

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue.

"We want to highlight our ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme, and a number of local businesses are participating. By asking for ‘Angela’, a person who may be feeling uncomfortable or feel unsafe within a licensed venue can quickly alert staff. They can then help reunite them with a person they trust, make sure they get into a taxi safely, call security to remove who is causing distress, or contact police.

“We’re also asking parents and guardians to speak to their young people about staying safe. If your children plan on going out to attend events or celebrate with friends, ask them where they are going and what their plans are. Please make them aware of the consequences of drinking too much or becoming involved in antisocial behaviour. Officers will be out and about and will seize alcohol from anyone underage or drinking in the street.”