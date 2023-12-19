Police in Derry & Strabane have said they are concerned for the welfare of a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick McColgan is described as 5ft 11in tall, and is of a medium build with short dark hair.

A PSNI spokesperson said he was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday last, December 17, 2023 at which time he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Patrick or has seen anyone matching his description to contact police on 101 quoting CW 1599, 17/12/23.”

Patrick McColgan.