Derry & Strabane PSNI issue appeal to help finding missing man
Patrick McColgan is described as 5ft 11in tall, and is of a medium build with short dark hair.
A PSNI spokesperson said he was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday last, December 17, 2023 at which time he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Patrick or has seen anyone matching his description to contact police on 101 quoting CW 1599, 17/12/23.”
In an updated appeal issued this morning, the PSNI spokesperson also appealed for all “farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter, and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Patrick or has seen anyone matching his description please contact police on 101 quoting CW 1599, 17/12/23.”