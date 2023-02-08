Whilst the mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council has opened a Book of Condolence, there were calls for council to be proactive in reaching out to the Syrian and Turkish communities living within the city and district.

People Before Profit Colr Shaun Harkin described it as a massive tragedy adding: “Syria and the north west in particular is an area that’s been struggling already with a conflict that has dragged on for 12 years. There’s a huge refugee crisis there so this is just going to add to all of that.

"There is going to be a huge need for aid and I hope it makes its way there in that there are barriers, political barriers.

Collapsed buildings and devastation following the earthquake.

“I think it is important to acknowledge we have a growing Turkish, Kurdish and Syrian population here in Derry and across the North West. We welcomed Syrian refugees into our city and district and I know they have family members that are from the region impacted.

“There is also a growing community here for Kurdish and Turkish people and they have family members in the region that’s impacted.

"All these people have enhanced our community and we should acknowledge that they are suffering right now. It’s important we send a message of solidarity to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Offering the heartfelt sympathies of her party, SDLP Colr Lillian Seenoi Barr said:

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

“I do know a few people who have been affected directly and I’m sure everyone has been watching with dismay at the devastation.

“It’s really important for those who have made their home in this city and district that they are made to feel that they are not alone at this difficult time.”

Calling for council to be ‘proactive’, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey commented: “I think there needs to be outreach to the people within our city and district from Turkey and Syria.

"Many of them don’t know what situation their relatives are in – if they are living or dead, so we need to actively be proactive and engage with the community people who are with us and also they can offer us advice as to what is practical that can be done in our area to help.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

“Let’s ask the people who are impacted: what do you need done?”

Gillian Anderson