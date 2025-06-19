A talented Derry student has won a nationwide competition with his project to create a sign language dictionary using AI.

Mykyta Telychko, Year 12, from St Joseph's Boys' School, Creggan won the Intermediate Technology Award 2025 in The Big Bang Competition, a prestigious competition for young engineers, scientists and technologists.

Inspired by his younger brother’s challenges with hearing impairment, Mykyta created an interactive dictionary to help hearing and hearing-impaired people learn sign language. He designed an algorithm that accurately compares user gestures with reference examples using real-time webcam data, testing the dictionary with participants of all ages. Mykyta plans to develop a web-based version to reach a wider audience.

Additionally, Aoife O’Hagan, year 13, from St Mary's College, Derry was runner-up in the senior science category for their project looking at the effect of UV on the antimicrobial action of titanium oxide.

All the winners and runners-up impressed the competition judges, who commended them on their projects, creativity, knowledge and drive.

The winners of The Competition, which recognises and rewards talented young innovators, were announced at The Big Bang Fair, the UK’s largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people held at Birmingham’s NEC over June 17 to June 19. Run by EngineeringUK, The Fair is supported by organisations across the education and STEM sector including major supporter Rolls-Royce, BBC, EasyJet, Pixelia, Playground Games, National Highways and V&A museum

Dr Hilary Leevers, EngineeringUK Chief Executive said: “Huge congratulations to all our winners, who have shown impressive creativity, knowledge and drive as they have worked on their projects. I hope they, and all the runners-up, are proud of their achievement. There are so many opportunities for them to continue with STEM in education and training and then in the workplace. I’m sure they have a bright future ahead.”

To find out more and discover all the winners of The Big Bang Competition 2025 visit: www.thebigbang.org.uk/competition-winners