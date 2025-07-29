Derry student is finalist in Miss/ Mrs Africa Ireland 2025 and is seeking sponsorship

A Derry student has made it to the finals of Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland 2025 to be held in Johnstown, Dublin on August 30.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skhululekile Tsitsi Mupemhi (19) is originally from Zimbabwe and will begin studying for a degree in Bio Medical Scienceat Queens University, Belfast in September.

Skhululekile, who has lived in Derry for two years with her parents and sister, is hoping for some sponsorship to help her take part in this year’s pageant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking this week, she said: “I didn’t realise the mounting costs of taking part and representing Northern Ireland in the ‘Miss/Mrs. Africa Ireland’ – the evening dress, casualwear, hair, make-up and the many other incidentals that soon add up. Only being a student, it would be great to get some financial help so that I can take part and look my best.”

Skhululekile Tsitsi Mupemhi.

Hailing from the Top of the Hill in the city’s Waterside, Skhululekile is also a youth leader in the ACCN (African Caribbean Community Network) and helps out a number of days every week working with young people from the local community. She also does some voluntary work for the NSPCC in her spare time.

“I love working with young people and children. I get a buzz out of what they say and do and can relate to them in so many ways. Derry is a beautiful city and having being selected to represent Northern Ireland is a privilege. I hope to go down to Dublin and give it my utmost best.”

The 19 years-old student explains how she came to Ireland and made Derry her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My family moved to the UK because it had always been my mum’s dream to travel the world, gain diverse experiences, and contribute to maternal and child health on a global level. She’s passionate about learning how maternity care is practiced in different settings, and this journey has been part of that bigger vision - one that also opens doors for us as her children to experience different cultures, education systems, and opportunities. “We eventually settled in Derry, and it’s been a beautiful chapter of our story. The people here are warm, genuine, and welcoming. Living in the Waterside has brought a strong sense of community and belonging. While Zimbabwe is our home, Derry has become a second home and I’m so proud to represent Northern Ireland in this year’s Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland.”

Skhululekile Tsitsi Mupemhi.

Skhululekile had nothing but praise for her family and friends, who she said, have been hugely supportive in her journey.

"I can’t thank them enough for their wonderful support and advice throughout the past few weeks. Everyone is helping out in any way they can and the amazingly supportive messages online are so beautiful.”

Speaking on the preparation for August 30th, Skhululekile explained the amount of work that goes on in the lead up to the Dublin finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the participants have been attending bootcamps for this year’s event and it has been fantastic. We have all got to know one another.”

" It has been amazing to have something like this before heading off to university."

To take part in the final, Skhululekile needs the help of the local public to raise money to cover fees, wardrobe, training and event appearances and she’s asked if anyone out there, local businesses, hairdressers, make-up artists that can help please get in touch with her on 07467311046 or email [email protected].