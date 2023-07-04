Dylan Copland will make the 4,000 mile trip to Monmouth College in August as part of the British Council Study USA programme. The 21 year-old, who’s studying for the Higher National Diploma in Creative Media production at Strand Road Campus, says he’s looking forward to a yearlong adventure meeting new friends and having new experiences in the USA.

Study USA is a unique programme supporting students to spend a full academic year at a US college or university. Annually around 50 students take part in the programme which helps students to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Dylan, who previously studied at Oakgrove and Lisneal College before enrolling at NWRC, will study a Business course in the USA, along with elective classes.

“I am nervous and excited about it,” said Dylan. “Study USA is an amazing opportunity and to be one out of just 50 students from the colleges and universities in Northern Ireland is fantastic. It was a tough process, but I am so glad that I got through it. Everyone at NWRC has been very helpful to me.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing everything that the USA has to offer, particularly acquiring new skills. I also hope to do some additional travelling when I am there.

“I applied to Study USA as I wanted to build on my employability and independence away from home, as well as build up a level of knowledge within the business sector. Through the programme, I hope to gain valuable essential skills and qualities from the variety of classes I will attend, in order to bring new life and growth into Northern Ireland's economy, all while promoting Northern Ireland in good light to my peers.”

Bronagh Fikri, International Projects Officer with NWRC congratulated Dylan on his scholarship. She added: “We are absolutely delighted to wish Dylan bon voyage on what I am sure will be the trip of a lifetime in Illinois.

“After the covid pandemic it’s wonderful to see student travel back. Already this year we have had students travel to Pennsylvania and Malaga as part of the Turing Scheme.”

“And now we have Dylan preparing for his yearlong scholarship. For a participant this is a life-changing opportunity to get hands-on experience in a new environment that will benefit their CVs.