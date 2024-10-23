Derry students given the opportunity to pose questions to local councillors at Let's Talk event

The event was held at the Waterfoot Hotel on October 21, and was attended by pupils from St Joseph’s Boys’ School, St Brigid’s College, St Columb’s College, Lisneal College, Thornhill College, Foyle College and St Cecilia’s College.

Students were given the opportunity to pose questions to councillors from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, DUP, UUP, People Before Profit and an Independent Councillor.

The event was organised by Council’s Good Relations section of Community Development and hosted by Communications expert Paul McFadden.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, addressed the event and praised the young people for their positive contribution.

“I was delighted to address the Good Relations Week ‘Let’s Talk’ event and hear from the young people and learn more about what is important to them,” she said.

“The students showed a deep understanding of a wide range of issues including the Gaza situation, violence against women and drug use in their areas.

“Well done and thank you to everyone who took part and the Council’s Good Relations team for organising and excellent event.”

Further information about Good Relations Week and the Council's Good Relations team and programmes is available on the Council website at derrystrabane.com/community/good-relations.

