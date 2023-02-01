Derry students learn about Holocaust Nazi death camps survivor's experience
Students and staff at Oakgrove Integrated College paused lessons on Friday last as they were joined by fellow students of St Mary’s College, Foyle College and North Coast Integrated College to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
The event was held to remember the victims of that and other genocide since then. On 27th January each year, the UN urges all member states to honour the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programmes to help prevent future genocides.
After a Special Assembly, there was a guest lecture by Steve Wessler who told the experiences of his friend who escaped the Nazi death camps during the Second World War.
Steve is a human rights educator, trainer and advocate specialising in conflict resolution. He works with schools, colleges, non-profit organizations, healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, work places and communities to prevent bias, harassment, discrimination and violence.
A packed assembly hall listened intently to his story.
Oakgrove has marked Holocaust Memorial every day since its inception.
Acting Principal, Mr. John Harkin, speaking at the event, said: “We mark this day because we should honour those lives destroyed, recommit to holding the world to its promise ‘Never Again’ and make sure that in our life choices we humanise, not categorise those around us."
Council buildings in Derry and Strabane joined landmarks across the country as they illuminated to mark international Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.
Mayor Sandra Duffy: “We must remember the devastating tragedy that is the Holocaust and learn from it as part of the work we are doing to improve community relations across all our communities.”