Derry woman, Cecilia Deehan, has been a regular supporter of Foyle Hospice from its beginnings and will be taking part in the Tokyo Marathon on March 3 this year to raise essential funds.

This marathon will be part of the six cities that make up the Abbott World Marathon Majors and at 68 years old, there is no stopping the brilliant Cecilia, who has successfully completed four already!

In 2017/2018, the Derry woman, who is a dedicated member of BOLT Running Club, travelled to London, Chicago, Berlin and New York, running 26.2 miles for each marathon. Looking ahead, the determined grandmother of seven said she is feeling “anxious” but “excited” to take on Tokyo.

She said: “I will be travelling alone but I am looking forward to it! I was due to compete in 2020 but Covid and Lockdown changed everything.

Amidst her busy running schedule, Cecilia is enjoying retirement after 47 years of service to the Western Trust where she worked as a Theatre Nurse with Dr Tom McGinley who started up Foyle Hospice.

Cecilia said: “Running was my first ever hobby and I feel I’m good at it. I get to meet lots of new people, and we are all like-minded; that’s what I love about it. I am accomplishing things I never thought possible.”

And if running across six cities wasn’t enough, as part of her fundraising towards the Tokyo Marathon, talented Cecilia has offered to make sports t-shirt blankets for anyone who is interested.

She explained: “I will transform your favourite t-shirts into your personal memory blanket. I have never needed Foyle Hospice but I have always been supporting it from the beginning. I am delighted with all donations received but would appreciate any extra help if possible.”

The Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West.

It provides nine bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.7 million.

It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for nine beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit; Day Therapy: £15; 1 hour of care in IPU: £30

1 hour Healing Hearts counselling session for a grieving child or teen: £35; 1 Home Care Visit: £78; and IPU bed cost per 24 hours: £720.

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West communities.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985. We are extremely privileged to have cared for 21,000 patients and their families to date.

If you wish to donate, please visit the JustGiving page named ‘Cecilia’s Tokyo fundraiser for Foyle Hospice’.