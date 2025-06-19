Derry takes the stage at world health summit in Turkey

The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum is representing Derry this week at the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities Conference, which is taking place in Bursa, Turkey.

The international gathering brings together city leaders, health professionals, and community organisations to share learning, build new partnerships, and promote healthier ways of living in our towns and cities.

The Health Forum was invited to attend the conference by Edel O’Doherty from Developing Healthy Communities, to highlight community-led initiatives and local projects in Derry that are improving health outcomes and making a life-changing impact through promoting positive physical and mental wellbeing - all key priorities of the Healthy Cities programme.

Speaking from the conference in Bursa, Aisling Hutton, Health Programmes Manager at Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, said: “I’m really pleased to be here in Bursa, representing the people of Derry and to promote the fantastic work that goes on every day to make our communities healthier places to live and to promote positive mental and physical health.

Edel O’Doherty, from Developing Healthy Communities, and Aisling Hutton, Health Programmes Manager at Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, in Bursa.

“We’re proud to share the excellent progress being made through our community health partnerships and programmes, and to learn from others doing inspiring work in cities around the world so that we can implement learnings and ensure our city leads from the front in developing healthier lifestyles.

“We have had many positive conversations with representatives of other countries who are here on their lived experiences and challenges.

“The ideas and relationships being built here will help us enhance and strengthen the work we’re doing to build a brighter, healthier future back home.”