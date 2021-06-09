Derry Taxis complete autism and disability training

Destined, the learning disability support organisation based at the North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road purchased Derry Taxis as a social enterprise a number of years ago.

Dermot O’Hara from Destined said: ”We have an overarching ethos of social inclusion for our members to support them to do the normal things in society as everyone else.

“Our problem was that our people couldn’t access appropriate transport that resulted in them being isolated at home, particularly those who were wheelchair users or who had mobility problems.

DISABILITY AWARENESS CERTIFICATES. . . . .The new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graeme Warke pictured presenting Destined-Derry Taxis Certificates of Achievement for Completing Learning Disability and Autism Awareness Training for Taxi Dispatchers and Drivers awards at the North West Learning Disability Centre on Tuesday morning. Accepting his award is Gerry Breslin, manager, Derry Taxis. Included from left are Caroline Oâ€TMHara, Facilitator, Thomas Starrs, Jim Kelly, Phil Thompson, Liam Duffy, Adere Darby, chair, Destined and Brian Lyttle. The interactive training course was designed to help managers and employers understand their responsibilities towards people with learning disabilities and autism. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“Owning Derry Taxis allowed us to give our members priority service and access to disabled access vehicles. The profits from the taxis business are re-invested into the Destined charity to provide for additional programmes and supports.”

To enhance the quality of the service offered to the disability community, both drivers and dispatchers undertook the learning disability and autism awareness training resulting in the drivers receiving their certificates from the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke.

Mayor Warke said: “I was delighted to attend and to formally present the taxi drivers and dispatchers with their certificates today.

“These training courses are vitally important in prioritising inclusion and awareness, and I want to congratulate everyone who took part.