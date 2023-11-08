News you can trust since 1772

Derry teacher Feargal Friel to launch first collection of poems

Well-known Hollybush Primary School teacher and Acting Principal, Feargal Friel is launching his first collection of poems at An Culturlann, Great James’ Street, Derry on Thursday, November 9.
By Staff Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
His book, ‘The In-between’, takes its name from a poem in which he recounts an experience he had when helping a pupil finish a painting in Hollybush.

The poetry explores the capacity of everyday experiences to enrich life, and to connect us to one another.

Feargal explains: ‘A thread of storytelling runs through much of the work, drawing the reader to reflect on the beauty of the rhythms of ordinary life, of the people we encounter along the way, and of the places which touch the very deepest parts of us.’

Derry poet Feargal Friel pictured at Hollybush Primary School this week with the first copy of his book 'The In-Between' (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)Derry poet Feargal Friel pictured at Hollybush Primary School this week with the first copy of his book 'The In-Between' (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Derry poet Feargal Friel pictured at Hollybush Primary School this week with the first copy of his book 'The In-Between' (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Award-winning best-selling local author Brian McGilloway will be in discussion with Feargal on the night, and those in attendance will also be available to receive signed copies of The In-between.

Doors open at 7.30pm and everyone is invited to come along.

