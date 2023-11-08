Well-known Hollybush Primary School teacher and Acting Principal, Feargal Friel is launching his first collection of poems at An Culturlann, Great James’ Street, Derry on Thursday, November 9.

His book, ‘The In-between’, takes its name from a poem in which he recounts an experience he had when helping a pupil finish a painting in Hollybush.

The poetry explores the capacity of everyday experiences to enrich life, and to connect us to one another.

Feargal explains: ‘A thread of storytelling runs through much of the work, drawing the reader to reflect on the beauty of the rhythms of ordinary life, of the people we encounter along the way, and of the places which touch the very deepest parts of us.’

Derry poet Feargal Friel pictured at Hollybush Primary School this week with the first copy of his book 'The In-Between' (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Award-winning best-selling local author Brian McGilloway will be in discussion with Feargal on the night, and those in attendance will also be available to receive signed copies of The In-between.