Derry teacher Feargal Friel to launch first collection of poems
and live on Freeview channel 276
His book, ‘The In-between’, takes its name from a poem in which he recounts an experience he had when helping a pupil finish a painting in Hollybush.
The poetry explores the capacity of everyday experiences to enrich life, and to connect us to one another.
Feargal explains: ‘A thread of storytelling runs through much of the work, drawing the reader to reflect on the beauty of the rhythms of ordinary life, of the people we encounter along the way, and of the places which touch the very deepest parts of us.’
Award-winning best-selling local author Brian McGilloway will be in discussion with Feargal on the night, and those in attendance will also be available to receive signed copies of The In-between.
Doors open at 7.30pm and everyone is invited to come along.