The Allstate Technology Support Centre (ATSC), which is largely based across Derry and Strabane and provides tech support to 60,000 Allstate employees around the world, achieved five prestigious industry awards in 2022.

At the UK National Contact Centre Awards in June, Sean Benson was named Support Manager of the Year, while the team earned Learning and Development Team of the Year. The ATSC’s Sabrina Lynch was recognised as Senior Manager of the Year at the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland (CCNNI) Awards 2022, where Alan Mullen was also named Trainer of the Year, and the team was awarded for Best Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

With over 2,300 employees, Allstate NI is Northern Ireland’s largest IT employer, with teams spread across Belfast and the North West.

Team Allstate NI at the Digital DNA Awards 2022.

Other highlights from the year include the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards in November. Suzi Murtagh, divisional CIO of Human Resources at Allstate, received IT Woman of the Year for her 20 years of experience in the technology business. Allstate NI’s Vice President and Managing Director John Healy OBE was recognised for Outstanding Contribution to the IT Sector after six years at the helm of Allstate NI. Healy was also awarded Male Advocate of the Year at the Women in Tech Awards in April.

Other accolades for the company this year include being named Digital DNA’s Workplace of the Year for the second year, Identity Management Day’s Enterprise Project of the Year and achieving Stonewall Gold Employer status for commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

Senior Manager at Allstate NI and winner of Support Manager of the Year at the UK National Contact Centre awards Sean Benson said: “To see the Allstate NI team both locally and across Northern Ireland awarded in so many categories has been fantastic. It is a testament to the talent and quality of the people we have across the Northwest and within the ATSC service desk, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding service to thousands of Employees and Agencies every day.”

Sabrina Lynch and Stephen Lomas from the Allstate Technology Support Centre pictured at the Contact Centre Northern Ireland Awards 2022.

