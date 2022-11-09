Hot Seat is a tongue in cheek murder trial that was produced as part of Community Action for Locally Managing Stress (CALMS) participation in the arts. Summary Justice deals with the ongoing issue of serious bullying in schools, raising some pertinent and interesting questions and solutions. The film takes a closer look at how exactly bullying affects the victim and, indeed, the person involved in the bullying. After the premier, Black North Productions intends to begin their anti-bullying campaign with all local secondary schools.