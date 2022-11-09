Derry theatre company's new film sets out to tackle bullying
Mayor Sandra Duffy will launch Black North Productions latest films on Monday, November 14 in Brunswick Moviebowl.
The film and theatre company will premiere ‘Hot Seat’ and ‘Summary Justice’, two films that look at mental health and bullying, featuring a host of Derry talent.
Hot Seat is a tongue in cheek murder trial that was produced as part of Community Action for Locally Managing Stress (CALMS) participation in the arts. Summary Justice deals with the ongoing issue of serious bullying in schools, raising some pertinent and interesting questions and solutions. The film takes a closer look at how exactly bullying affects the victim and, indeed, the person involved in the bullying. After the premier, Black North Productions intends to begin their anti-bullying campaign with all local secondary schools.
The Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner a number of local schools have been invited to attend the launch at 7pm on Monday, November 14. Message Black North Productions on Facebook to get a free ticket.