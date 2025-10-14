Derry TikTok star and comedian Caothan McBride is living a 'dream come true'

Caothan McBride is a young Derry man in big demand.

The comedian and TikTok star recently sold out two shows at The Cosh venue and has other dates planned for Belfast and Derry before Christmas.

Also known as ‘Mr Money,’ a character he plays on his popular Tiktok page, Caothan regularly has his followers – over 23,000 of them – in stitches with his quick wit, unfiltered humour and banter.

It is all a ‘dream come true’ for the 25 year old, who has always had a real talent for writing.

Caothan McBride performs as Mr Money.

Caothan honed his talent by writing songs, which were so good he was signed to a record label at 18.

When that didn’t work out Caothan kept on writing and also launched Mr Money, the central character to his stand-up show ‘U Owe Me Money’.

The scripts he writes, alongside his TikTok page and other endeavours, have brought him long-awaited success which, he told the Journal, he never takes for granted.

Mr Money, revealed Caothan, is a side of himself that he ‘always suppressed’.

Caothan McBride aka Mr Money.

"I suppose, I didn’t know how to control both sides of me. There’s the funny side and then the caring side, who loves people. So, ‘Mr Money’ went on the back burner, but I had the opportunity to bring him out through my TikTok videos.”

Caothan turned to TikTok seriously last December, alongside his friends Jenny Baird, Shane aka Mr Style and Dearbhla Kelly.

In just a short time, they have all achieved great success and Caothan is currently ‘the proudest person’ watching Jenny on Big Brother UK.

He disclosed how the support of his friends and the people of Derry means so much to him and he tries to repay that.

"We all decided to just start and we just lift each other up. I remember when each of us hit 2000 followers and we were all so excited. It’s so nice to see everyone doing so well.

"I’ve had so much support from the people of Derry as well. To sell out both nights in The Cosh was absolutely amazing and really a dream come true. There were a lot of feelings and emotions going on. I sat backstage, crying my heart out, the second night. I couldn’t believe it. I knew it was sold out, but for some reason I was worried that people weren’t going to come. It’s mad how things work out."

Caothan grew up in care and told how he wants people to ‘understand that you can succeed in situations like that – it’s very important to me that people understand that’.

"There are a lot of people out there like me.”

“Mr Money is the character I play on TikTok and it’s important for people to know that as well. I never would have seen myself selling out shows, but I did and I’m going to do more. I’d really love to do the UK in the future. Before this, I was working in a call centre and had a couple of different jobs. But now I can do this full time. I want to get bigger and better and see what I can do next.”

The complete show was written entirely by Caothan and he also sat down the night before his second show to compose 20 minutes of new material.

"I wanted to make sure that people were getting something a bit different the second night. It’s important for me that people at my shows feel special.”

Caothan takes inspiration from his ‘idol’ Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is the alter ego of Stefani Germanotta, as Mr Money is Caothan’s

"I love how kind and caring she is. Lady Gaga is a character and I’m really inspired by how she can switch it on and off on stage. Throughout her journey she has always been kind and caring to her followers and fans and that’s something I learned from her, especially growing up in care. I learned all my kindness and empathy watching her videos, as no-one was teaching me these things. She’s say in her interviews: ‘Be kind to each other, be yourself, love everyone and know you’re not alone. These all clicked in my head. It’s why I care so much about my followers and I think everyone should. They’re the ones who support you. People come to see me, or take time to watch my videos and I want to make sure they know how much they are appreciated.

Going forward, Caothan said he is ‘determined to never give up’.

“I sometimes felt like I was never going to make it and I felt very down about it. I thought I’d have to move away. But, I’m able to do it on my own terms because of TikTok and the people of Derry supporting me, liking my Tiktoks and coming to my shows. I never would have ever thought in my life that would happen. I get emotional thinking about it. Thanks to everyone for supporting me. It means the world.

"I just want to be successful and make Derry proud. I’m so proud of Jenny and want everyone here to succeed. I’ve fire in my belly and I’m determined to not give up

"I want to show, too, that it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you’re from. There’s a way and a start to everything. Never give up on your dreams, no matter what it is. It’s possible and it’s great that so many of us in Derry are doing so well.”

You can follow Caothan on TikTok at caothanx.