Derry is set to go ‘Bonkers’ for a new soft play area that not only incorporates physical play but also has spaces for kids that love imaginative and role play.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conan McGowan is the man behind ‘Bonkers,’ a city-themed soft play and party area, which opens on Friday on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre.

The 7,000 square foot, fun and colourful facility has a large multi-level play frame with spacious areas focused on every age, including babies and toddlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For children who want more imaginative or role play, there are also little shops and themed ‘buildings’ within the bright space, which is decorated to encourage plenty of games. They include a pet shop, a florist, a cafe, toy shop and a city hall.

Conan Doherty proprietor of Bonkers a new children's soft play area, on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre, that opens its doors on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Other highlights include a dedicated baby area, ‘car wash’ for the toddlers and a ‘football pitch,’ as well as a party area for all those celebrations.

‘Bonkers’ has been planned by its owner, Conan McGowan, for a number of years.

Conan is well-known throughout the North West, as he is also the man behind ‘Lock n Load’ and ‘Bullet Burger.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Journal, Conan told how he has always promoted the importance of all types of play.

Bonkers, a new children's soft play area on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre, opens its doors on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

He had been seeking an ideal space for ‘Bonkers’ for quite a few years and had even bought some equipment.

Conan was then approached by the Martin Brothers, who own The Richmond Centre and had worked with them before, as he ran both Zombie Zone and The Secret Santa experience in the centre in recent years.

They mooted the idea of the soft play centre and Conan was ‘really delighted’ to accept.

He wanted Bonkers to be a place that children of all ages – and their parents – could enjoy, with no-one left out and all versions of play catered for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonkers, a new children's soft play area on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre, opens its doors on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

“I wanted to make sure it not only had a great soft play area, but also the imaginative and role play.

“I think it’s important not just to have a white wall or coloured walls, but to use all the space. Theming is really important. It’s about getting as much out of it as possible for the child. There’s no better thing for a child than play – it’s then they learn the most and when they can enjoy themselves the most.

“It’s when they are most social and the pluses of play are astronomical. I think it’s important, now more than ever, that children are doing physical play and and using their minds. Imagination is a huge, huge thing. That’s what I’m looking to do with this – to get the kids excited and enthused about playing and also to get them to play together.”

Conan is also hoping that Bonkers will give a boost to other local businesses around the city.

Bonkers, a new children's soft play area on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre, opens its doors on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

He is delighted to be creating employment and told how he had a ‘massive number of applications’ for jobs in the centre.

Conan highlighted how it is important to him that the staff are friendly, helpful, supportive and, of course, great with children.

He also wanted to ensure parents and carers were incorporated into the plans and there is a comfortable area for them to sit while the children play.

Opening hours will initially be in line with those of the Richmond Centre – Monday to Tuesday from 10am to 6pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 8pm, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 12pm until 6pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sensory session will also be held once a month, with reduced music, lighting and less numbers, at a quieter time of the week.

Conan is also hoping groups such as parent groups, who are seeking a space to meet, will get in touch as they will be most welcome.

Bonkers, a new children's soft play area on Level 2 of the Richmond Centre, opens its doors on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

There will also be a ‘traffic light’ system in place in relation to the numbers within the centre.

‘Red’ means that it is fully booked, but bookings for later in the day can be taken. Amber and Green means there is space and entry available.

Conan added that feedback so far has ‘been great’.

"I hope people really enjoy it and they come in and see all the benefits of it.

"I think it really does add something to the city centre.”

Check out Bonkers Soft Play on Facebook.