Derry to hold the 13th Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention this weekend
The 13th Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Everglades Hotel.
On Friday and Saturday, Maiden City Ink is open from 10am to 9pm, on Sunday, they are open from 10am to 6:30pm.
Organiser of the tattoo convention said they are delighted to be back in Derry for their 13th year. They said that Maiden City Ink is the perfect opportunity to get inked by renowned artists from all over the globe.
“It is a must-attend event for tattoo enthusiasts and artists seeking to showcase their diverse styles. Whether you’re looking to get inked, show off your body art or curb your curiosity, you’re guaranteed a weekend full of great tattoos, great craic and great atmosphere,” stated organisers.
The Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention is restricted to ages 18 and over, and it only accepts cash.
