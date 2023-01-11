Derry to host cross-border Autism event

‘Autism: Belonging & Inclusion in Youth Work’ will take place on Monday and Tuesday, January 16-17 in the Millennium Forum. Those attending will hear from expert speakers including Chris Bonnello, Jude Morrow, Evaleen Whelton and Anne Walsh, and take part in practical workshops to share their experiences.

The two-day event is being organised by members of the OUR Generation Project team at Co-operation Ireland together with key organisations who support the sector including Ulster University, The Youth Work Alliance, The Playtrail, Northwest Youth Services, Education Authority and Donegal Youth Service.

This Autism conference is part of a series of shared learning forums the OUR Generation team have been organising, this time in partnership with other local organisations. The fully funded in-person event will offer delegates the opportunity to discover what the challenges are for youth work and youth workers and understand how best to offer support to children and young people.

OUR Generation is a project supported by the European Union's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Its aim is to build positive relations and emotional resilience in communities impacted by four decades of the Troubles, to help tackle the legacy of the conflict across the island of Ireland. The project is running on both sides of the border in education, youth and community settings across the Five Urban Village Areas of Northern Ireland, the Border Region of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Seven organisations have partnered with lead partner Action Mental Health, including Donegal Youth Service, Co-Operation Ireland, Youth Action NI, YouthWork Ireland, PlayBoard NI and Ulster University.

Together, the organisations are utilising €6.1M (£5.1M) of EU PEACE IV funding to support communities to tackle post-conflict peace building and mental health. Match funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland, and the Government of Ireland.

