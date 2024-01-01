Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event forms part of the week of events surrounding the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice commemorative weekend.

Organisers of the event have welcomed the event’s announcement, stating: “We are delighted to begin planning for this years Derry Radical Bookfair, which will be our 8th annual show. It’s amazing, as it’s become an annual event in the heart of the Bogside. Hundreds of people take part from the city and across country, as well as a number of international supporters who wouldn’t miss it.

“The Radical Bookfair has grown both in name and in numbers making it an important annual political event on the calendar for many. We try to ensure local independent book sellers and publishers are represented as well as political publishers and distributors from across country play part of this amazing one day event.

“Throughout the day, we always have a constant stream of participants from native politicos to political tourists, and the curious book lovers on the hunt for something new or old of interest.

“We host a broad range of stalls from a local or national interest, on feminism or queer politics, to republicanism, Marxism and of course anarchism. Likewise we also have a great mixture of book launches, talks or discussions which compliments the book and information stalls presented.

“At a time when the world seems to be going down the tubes socially, environmentally or politically, it’s vital that we create a space, such as the Derry Radical Bookfair, so that those seeking away out of this chaos can arm themselves with ideas to create a new world beyond what we’re currently being subjected to.”