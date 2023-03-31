Aviation Minister Baroness Vere announced on Friday that the Department for Transport will continue subsidising the current Stansted route alongside the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland.

There has been speculation that the route will switch from Stansted to Heathrow but this has not been confirmed.

Both departments will provide £1.1 million in 2023/24 to maintain the connection, securing the future of the route for another year until March 31, 2024. This move will enable up to 19 return flights every week.

City of Derry Airport.

The funding has been secured using a Public Service Obligation (PSO), which allows the government to protect vital air connectivity into London, with Loganair once again being selected to operate the route.

The funding of £1.1 million from the NI Department for the Economy (DfE) is a ring fenced allocation from the Northern Ireland Office specifically for this City of Derry Airport PSO and cannot be used in any other DfE policy area.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is extremely positive news and I am pleased to see this further commitment to promoting regional connectivity which will be widely welcomed, particularly by the local business community.

“Regular, reliable services to London are critical to the North West economy in terms of both business and leisure, and a key component of our strategic plans to make this region more appealing and accessible for international investors.”

Gillian Anderson